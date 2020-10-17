‘How it started’ bedroom revamp helps man receive donations on Twitter

The how it started social media trend has taken another sweet turn with many South African helping another local.

In the online trend, couples share how sending a message on a Twitter, Facebook or Instagram has to lead them to have a strong relationship with their partners. Finding your romantic partner online works, for some.

One local man, Lucky shared on Twitter how he is celebrating the smaller things in life. He posted his own “How it started,” of his humble bedroom, in the next picture frame he captioned it, “How it got better,” his bedroom now has a mattress base and a table.

How it started vs How it got better ???? pic.twitter.com/fdgO4l2pWc — Lucky (@DatsME_L) October 13, 2020

Many tweeps were happy for Lucky, with some offering to further help revamp his bedroom and Lucky receiving some donations too.

Hey Bro

Where you based

I make headboards from scratch and and I can make a single bed headboard for you for free — ????????Daletha???????? (@Deletha7) October 14, 2020

you remind me of how i started, i usually call it the beginning of life, i like the progress ???? ungapheli amandla. What i learned is that resilience and discipline will take you far and keep you going.

I don’t mind donating R500 for you to go and get a security certificate DM me. — S A B Z A_☆ (@SabeloMathenjw8) October 14, 2020

Hi Lucky , I have some left over paint you can have and a desk and chair I can donate to you if you are studying — Bandile Solinjani (@RealBandile) October 13, 2020

