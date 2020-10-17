Lifestyle 17.10.2020 08:19 pm

‘How it started’ bedroom revamp helps man receive donations on Twitter

Citizen reporter
‘How it started’ bedroom revamp helps man receive donations on Twitter

Lucky humbly shared how he has revamp his bedroom. Photo: Twitter @DatsME_L

One local man, Lucky shared on Twitter how he is celebrating the smaller things in life. He posted his own “How it started,” of his humble bedroom, in the next picture frame he captioned it, “How it got better.”

The how it started social media trend has taken another sweet turn with many South African helping another local.

In the online trend, couples share how sending a message on a Twitter, Facebook or Instagram has to lead them to have a strong relationship with their partners. Finding your romantic partner online works, for some.

One local man, Lucky shared on Twitter how he is celebrating the smaller things in life. He posted his own “How it started,” of his humble bedroom, in the next picture frame he captioned it, “How it got better,” his bedroom now has a mattress base and a table.

 

Many tweeps were happy for Lucky, with some offering to further help revamp his bedroom and Lucky receiving some donations too.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Racial tone in Senekal ‘just the paraphernalia of South African politics’

Courts Another suspect arrested over Senekal court riot

State Capture Leave my children alone – Jacob Zuma tells Zondo commission

Crime ‘It’s not a black and white thing,’ says Horner family as they call for calm in Senekal

Courts Bloodied clothing from sheep slaughter: Senekal suspects in court (video)


today in print

Read Today's edition