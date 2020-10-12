It’s a boy! Minnie Dlamini reveals gender of her first child

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has revealed the gender of her first child.

The Homeground presenter announced over the weekend that she and her husband Quinton Jones are expecting a baby boy.

Sharing an image of her baby shower, she captioned it “its a boy.”

View this post on Instagram It’s a boy ???? #BecomingMamaJones A post shared by Minnie (@minniedlamini) on Oct 10, 2020 at 8:51am PDT





In September Minnie officially announced her pregnancy, wishing her husband a happy birthday she said: “couldn’t have chosen a better man to be the father of our child.”

The star also shared how her pregnancy affected her, joking that Quinton thinks she is becoming a bit lazy.

“Hubby said I’m getting lazy. So he suggested we take a walk, I told him it could induce labour but he wasn’t hearing it (i tried) I got amped after fitting into my pre preggy body gym clothes (just smuggling a soccer ball) Don’t be deceived this little one is heavy!!!” (sic)

The couple also recently celebrated their three year anniversary.

