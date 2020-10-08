Breaking News 8.10.2020 02:59 pm

Agrizzi property gets auctioned off for R9m

Citizen reporter
In the spotlight: Angelo Agrizzi. AFP/WIKUS DE WET

The home was originally valued at R10m, however, auctioneers kicked off with a R5m asking price.

The fancy Fourways-based five-bedroom house which formerly belonged to Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has been auctioned off for R9 million.

High Street Auctions facilitated the process in a virtual auction held on Thursday afternoon. The bidding for the Helderfontein Estate property began at R5 million.

According to the listing, all the home’s bedrooms are en suite, and the home also features a gourmet kitchen with a scullery, an open-plan lounge and dining room and a large covered patio with a built-in braai in a landscaped garden alongside a lovely saltwater pool.

The 1,220m² stand also has three garages.

08 Oct 2020 – Angelo Agrizzi’s Fourways mansion auctioned off for R9m | Image: Screenshot (highstreetauctions.bidwrangler.com)

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho) 

