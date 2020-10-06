Why you should be incorporating baking soda in your beauty routine

Widely used as a daily cleaning product to descale bathrooms or remove bad smells from the fridge, baking soda also boasts beauty properties. Here are four ways baking soda can make you more beautiful.

Baby-soft feet

Soaking your feet for less than 20 minutes can rejuvenate them. Forget those cosmetic socks, choose a more natural alternative with the same results, or even better. You just need to mix one or two tablespoons of baking soda with warm water in a bowl and let your feet soak for 15 to 20 minutes. Your feet will feel softer and exfoliated, plus they will smell good.

A beautiful smile

It’s one of the best-known uses of baking soda for cosmetic purposes, since the substance naturally whitens teeth. Forget about miracle remedies that have taken over social media the past few years, baking soda is not toxic and is really effective. And, as a bonus, this ingredient also contributes to better mouth health when used as mouthwash.

Well-groomed hair

Baking soda is also good for your hair. Most homemade shampoos contain this ingredient. It purifies your scalp and helps get rid of dandruff. You can add a little bit of baking soda to your traditional shampoo or use it as a pre-shampoo by mixing a tablespoon of this ingredient to half a liter of water. Make sure to stick to these quantities and don’t overdo it, otherwise it could eventually damage your hair.

Soft hands even during winter months

Baking soda can also purify your skin, especially your hands. If they feel rough, or if they itch because of the cold during winter months, don’t hesitate to soak them in warm or lukewarm water with this ingredient (same as for your feet). Your hands will be softer, cleaner and even your nails will be immaculate.