What to watch: A new reality show for Mzansi’s falsely accused

Here’s something for the fans of crime documentaries!

Mzansi Wethu has a brand-new crime docu-reality show that will shine a spotlight on individuals whose lives changed after being trialed and convicted for a crime they did not commit.

This October, this gripping 10-part crime documentary will tell a side of the story that is often not heard, when the individuals that were falsely accused and convicted of a crime agree to be interviewed, to unpack how the justice system let them down and potentially ruined their lives.

The show will also take viewers onto crime scenes, as criminal experts revisit individual cases and analyze the evidence used to put the accused behind bars.

From a DJ’s life spinning out of control for being accused of murder, to a smoke break leading to an arrest for theft, the crime docu-series follows the lives of people who find themselves on the wrong side of the justice system, simply due to being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net says: “This month, viewers who are fans of suspense-filled crime docu-series will find themselves captivated by the stories that often never get told after people get falsely accused of a crime. As criminal law experts walk us through the crime scenes, viewers are about to experience first-hand the intricate details that piece together a criminal case in a manner that lays bare how the South African criminal justice system works.”

Catch Accused premiering 10 October on Mzansi Wethu, at 19:00 a on DStv channel 163 Mzansi Wethu.

