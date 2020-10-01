Fans want to see Bonang and Tito on #DinnerAtSomizis

Fans of popular show Dinner at Somizi’s have made their voices heard after being asked who they would like to see on the 1 Magic cooking show.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo shared on Twitter that he and DStv are running a competition in which viewers can win big prizes. All that the fans needed to do is suggest what guests they would like to see on the show.

“I’m helping @DStv giveaway some cool prizes. All you need to do is tweet who u wud like to see as a guest on my show #dinneratsomizis and include #tooeasy to stand a chance to win,” he tweeted. Winners will be announced on 4 October.

On the show, Somizi cooks with his guests and afterwards an interview-style conversation is had over the couch.

Famous guests who have appeared include Springboks captain Siya Kolisi, comedian Mpho Pops, Lerato Kgyangayo, Moshe Ndiki and Cassper Nyovest.

Fans quickly flooded the timeline with their suggestions with tops names such as Bonang Matheba and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Many jokingly suggesting Tito needed some cooking lessons during that episode.



The show was shrouded in controversy in September after claims from Hastings Moeng that the idea of Dinner at Somizi’s was his, which he pitched in 2010.

Alleged emails documenting Moeng’s communication with Somizi and his team as he pitched the idea and gave business models for sponsors and examples of guests were held up as evidence for this.

Tweeps suggested that Moeng had to be on the show too, as an honest conversation should happen to tackled the allegations.

I personally would like for you to invite the person who accused you of stealing this idea, y’all sit down. Talk about it and iron things out #DinnerAtSomizis and #tooeasy who knows maybe she/he will get the closure and answers they need and you might clear your name. — GWAGON (@unbotheredG3) September 30, 2020

Bring that guy who claim you stole his idea for this show… The episode will be epic with lots of viewers. pic.twitter.com/Iu7mYMxjiT — Cellular ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) September 30, 2020



