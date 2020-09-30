Black Coffee’s modest gift steals Pearl Thusi’s daughter’s heart

Turning from a child to a teenager is a big deal and Pearl Thusi went all out for her daughter Thando Mokoena.

Thando turned 13 over the weekend and her mother throw her a beautiful all blue party, themed ‘Official teenager’ to celebrate the big day. Guests were treated to pampering and picnic party receiving massages, pedicures and manicures.

Thando posted on her Instagram: “Thank you so much for coming to my picnic and pampering birthday party!!! Being 13 is pretty cool so far!”

A gift from a famous celebrity friend, Black Coffee received as much attention. The DJ gifted the 13-year-old a skateboard, and she couldn’t contain her excitement as she unwrapped it.

“Someone tell @realblackcoffee he won gift of the day! Thanks Bro,” Thusi said.

Black Coffee was happy that Thando loved her gift, commenting: “Sweet man.”



