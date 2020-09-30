Here’s what you need to know about the Blue Train’s new bargain rates

Local and international tourists would be pleased to hear that the luxurious Blue Train is resuming services in November.

Tourism has been boosted by the easing of lockdown restrictions, particularly after the country entered Lockdown Level 1. With international borders to reopen on the 1 October local tourism is taking full advantage.

The Blue Train provides one of the most unique experiences to be had in South Africa, aboard a luxury train as it travels from Pretoria to the coastal city of Cape Town.

Executive manager of The Blue Train, Vincent Monyake said the reason for reopening the luxury train was to reignite the domestic tourism market.

“The decision was based on helping local tourism, our biggest sector or market is international tourists. They make up 70% of our customer base. We are still waiting on the Home Affairs department to provide a list of which countries will be welcomed after borders are opened.”

Monyake explained that because only 30% of their market is local they decided to decrease their rates because domestically the sector is price sensitive.

“We hoping for locals to come aboard and see many parts of South Africa and support the tourism industry.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Blue Train’s new rates and reopening:

Reopens in November

The five star Blue Train will reopen on 1 November and will be running a special between Cape Town and Pretoria trips.

Rates will be almost half the price

Usually, rates of the Blue Train start from R20,615 per person for De Luxe Double and the Luxury Double starts from R25,820, there reopening 2020 special starts from R12,715 per person.

Special will run for five months

The special offer will run from 1 November to 31 March 2021.

Terms and conditions

The offer is only applicable to new bookings and payments should be received within seven days after confirmation. The offer also only applies for the trip between Pretoria to Cape Town.

Monyake said when guests come aboard Covid-19 protocols will be followed, such as the ‘Dining Car’. Dning tables will be turned into private cubicles, with guests only allowed to eat with their travelling companions.

