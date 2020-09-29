Lifestyle 29.9.2020 10:44 am

Mohale Motaung’s ‘Rhythm City’ casting has Twitter acting the fool

Citizen reporter
Mohale Motaung’s ‘Rhythm City’ casting has Twitter acting the fool

Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung | Image: Instagram

Tweeps widely expressed that Mohale getting a role on ‘Rhythm City’ was not a good step, because young actors who have studied the craft were rarely given a chance.

Open up the industry? Mzansi was mixed with the news that Mohale Motaung has a new role on prime time TV.

Somizi Mhlongo’s partner has been cast on popular soapie on eTV Rhythm City for the 2020/21 season. Mohale will be playing Kudzo, a fly by night investor.

Some Twitter users were unhappy with the casting news, saying young talent who have studied arts and drama are rarely given a chance in the entertainment industry.



A couple of people did however congratulate Mohale on his new role. Viewers of reality show Living the dream with  Somizi reality pointed out Mohale has done acting classes and has a passion for acting.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Big increase in chicken prices expected

Investigation Timeshare still in turmoil

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 903 new cases identified, Ministerial Advisory Committee not ‘disbanded’

Breaking News Zuma plays hardball – Won’t attend commission unless Zondo recuses himself

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers


today in print

Read Today's edition