Mohale Motaung’s ‘Rhythm City’ casting has Twitter acting the fool

Open up the industry? Mzansi was mixed with the news that Mohale Motaung has a new role on prime time TV.

Somizi Mhlongo’s partner has been cast on popular soapie on eTV Rhythm City for the 2020/21 season. Mohale will be playing Kudzo, a fly by night investor.

Some Twitter users were unhappy with the casting news, saying young talent who have studied arts and drama are rarely given a chance in the entertainment industry.

The SOUTH AFRICAN ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY IS A JOKE!!! INSULTING AFDA KIDS and Also Acting Agencies….. MOHALE DOESN’T KNOW AN ADJECTIVE mara today wa act — THIZOZO❄ (@THIZOZO_MOKOENA) September 28, 2020

Cardi B was right South Africa Entertainment industry is a mess, our celebrity wants to do everything anyway If Bonang Did it and Somizi Did it why can’t Mohale Did it and in the end we will all Did it ????‍♀️????‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XNPEIyUYCs — Mfundoyakhe Shezi ???????? (@Mfundoyakhe_S) September 29, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo is to join @KaizerChiefs for the 2020/1 season as a Striker and Goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/aONMv0nJI3 — O K S A L A Y O (@OksalayoMxm) September 28, 2020





Education is meaningless in this country you study drama&arts then boom Mohale ke actor aowa hle. — Thabo (@Thabo_kganza) September 28, 2020



A couple of people did however congratulate Mohale on his new role. Viewers of reality show Living the dream with Somizi reality pointed out Mohale has done acting classes and has a passion for acting.

Mohale is joining Rhythm City ???? I am so happy for him, Congratulations!!!! — Kamo Marven (@KamoMarven) September 28, 2020





But Mohale took acting Classes on LTDWS season what what! I don’t remember! So he’s passionate ka acting! Le coach ya gagwe na ele Ann’ Devilias from Generations! So le batla goreng! ???????????? — Rakgadi Kelebogile???????????? (@Mankenase) September 28, 2020



