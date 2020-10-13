Zoe Mthiyane’s character in ‘Generations: The Legacy’ won’t be recast

Actress Zoe Mthiyane personal life and career has been in the spotlight for the past month for all the wrong reasons.

Her departure from Generations: The Legacy has been confirmed and including the ending of her relationship with former co-star Rapulana Seiphemo. News of the break-up came after Mthiyane confirmed that she ended the relationship in a City Press report.

There have been media reports that the ending of the relationship has taken a toll on her with her career suffering in the process. Speaking to The Citizen, Generations publicist Nandipha Phansi confirmed that the actress’ contract has not been renewed but would not delve into the allegations that the actress was fired or that her behaviour was the reason for her departure.

Media reports claimed that Mthiyane was abusing alcohol and was suspended from work after arriving on set intoxicated. Phansi said: “I am not aware of these allegations on our side and they are not true.” She added that the actress character Zitha won’t be recast.

Mthiyane and Seiphemo’s break up also came as a surprise. The couple has been together since 2017. Seiphemo now stars in The Queen on Mzansi Magic. The couple has kept their relationship largely private, with only a few sightings of them in the past.

She has previously shared troubles with former partner, sports broadcaster Robert Marawa. In 2015 she released an open letter claiming that Marawa was an absent father to their son.

Mthiyane said in the letter: “I have attempted, on numerous occasions to involve you in your son’s life, before I left South Africa and during my stay in Australia. I have sent pictures, videos, called and emailed you, my son never heard from you.”

