Just how much did Master KG spend on his Ferrari?

Master KG has been on a high, celebrating Heritage month and the fact that his massive track Jersualema has hit 150 million views on YouTube.

Marking this special occasion the music producer and artist appears to have purchased a Ferrari to congratulate himself for all success that 2020 has brought him.

150 Million Views!!Oreng mood ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/OWmHonfptb — Master KG Music (@MasterKGsa) September 23, 2020

Just how much did he spend on his Ferrari?

The model is a Ferrari FF meaning ‘Ferrari Four’ for the four seats and four-wheel drive it accommodates. Production of the supercar was from 2011 to 2016, and only pre-used Ferrari FF’s are currently available for sale.

The price tag starts at R6 million.

Some of the model specifics

V12 engine

0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds

660 CV at 8.000rpm

1,280 watt 16 channel stereo system

Front seats are electric and can be adjusted to adapt to different body size.

Caroline Venter, PR executive at Ferrari South Africa said they could not comment or disclose any client, vehicle purchase information as per the General Data Protection Regulation Act (GDPR – EU Reg. No. 2016/679).

The FF was replaced by the GTC4 Lusso four years ago, and the Lusso is priced at R6 536 600 for the V12 engine.

