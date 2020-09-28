 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Keep your breast healthy

Wellness & Health 1 hour ago

Cancer prognosis is good with early detection. Can occur in both men and women, but is far more common in women.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
28 Sep 2020
05:04:37 AM
PREMIUM!
Keep your breast healthy

Picture: iStock

The incidence of breast cancer among SA women is increasing. It is the most prevalent cancers amongst white and Asian women and the second-most common among black and coloured women. Early detection can lead to effective treatment and a positive prognosis. There are two main types of breast cancer, ductal carcinoma, which starts in the tubes (ducts) that carry milk from the breast to the nipple and lobular carcinoma, which starts in the parts of the breast, called lobules, which produce milk. In rare cases, breast cancer can start in other areas of the breast. About 90% of patients survive...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.