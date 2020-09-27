A Very Bonang Year – BNG number one selling MCC at Woolworths

Media personality and businesswomen Bonang Matheba successful BNG champagne brand has another accolade to its name.

Launched in 2019 to wide acclaim, the luxury champagne brand earlier this year was named the MCC for the Sun Met 2020.

Despite criticism of their limited Prestige Reserve Brut MCC selling for R799 per bottle, the event went off with much success.

The two original variants, Brut and Brut Rosé, which retail for R399 each at Woolworths.

The star proudly announced that her fans and supporters have made it the number one selling MCC at the retailer.

….ya’ll made BNG the number 1 selling MCC at Woolies! Thank you…to the top we go! ????????????????❤ — Bonang Matheba ???? (@bonang_m) September 27, 2020





At the time of the launch, Queen Bee said: “Being a Queen Bee means having everything a girl needs, including fabulous style and personality to match. Introducing my latest little guilty pleasure – BNG – a true indulgence for yours truly, with an elegant and refreshing taste profile.”

It has been a very Bonang year!

