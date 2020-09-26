‘A-Reece and Nasty C don’t truly represent SA hip hop’ – Nota

Hip Hop needs a shake-up according to Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, former manager and business partner for Kwesta.

The influential and at times controversial figure in hip hop was speaking on Podcast and Chill with MacG and what he said has a lot of people talking.

Twitter has been on overdrive with many doubters saying Nota made many valid points on the state of hip hop in the country.

When asked by MacG if one had to die between Nasty C and A-Reece who would it be? Nota was very clear that they don’t truly represent South African hip hop.

“Unless they both start truly representing South African hip hop they must both die. What I am saying is this, if you do not grow, be stagnant and stay with your cult following it sucks.” He then said the same can happen to the artists just like Lady Gaga, Nota mentioned that during her Monster Ball tour in 2019 her loyal following lead to bankruptcy as she had to cancel some of her concerts.

Nota then shaded Shaun Eagle, saying Youndsta Cape has shown that you can be successful and influential if you represent your roots, especially for his cape, coloured music representation. Adding that Shaun does not represent his coloured roots and is a “wannabe J Cole.”

“Whether he is alive or dead he doesn’t represent anything that matters.”

Tweeps could not handle the heat that Nota was giving.

Nota slander will no longer be tolerated, i have decided to stan — lifes a luncheon with no food (@decent_junior) September 26, 2020





After this Nota Interview SA Hip Hop, will never be the same. He really gat your fav rappers @‘ng him acting like groupies. ???????????????? In the words of a very profound poet Areece:- “You better respect it even if you choose to not love it” — bongani (@bxngxnii) September 26, 2020

Nota says between YoungstaCpt and Shane Eagle, Shane must go because he doesn’t represent cape coloured culture like Youngsta and Shane Eagle is just a J Cole wannabe ???? pic.twitter.com/b5rxDw6reL — S.A Hip Hop (@SA_HipHop_ZA) September 26, 2020





Imagine if Nota Baloyi & ‘Slik Talk’ had a weekly podcast together. pic.twitter.com/YMYv2YRn2u — P M O ???? (@Phehello_Mo) September 26, 2020

