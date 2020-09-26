Lifestyle 26.9.2020 03:19 pm

‘A-Reece and Nasty C don’t truly represent SA hip hop’ – Nota

Sandisiwe Mbhele
A-Reece and Nasty C. Photo: Twitter

Twitter has been on overdrive with many doubters saying Nota made many valid points on the state of hip hop in South Africa.

Hip Hop needs a shake-up according to Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi, former manager and business partner for Kwesta.

The influential and at times controversial figure in hip hop was speaking on Podcast and Chill with MacG and what he said has a lot of people talking.

When asked by MacG if one had to die between Nasty C and A-Reece who would it be? Nota was very clear that they don’t truly represent South African hip hop.

“Unless they both start truly representing South African hip hop they must both die. What I am saying is this, if you do not grow, be stagnant and stay with your cult following it sucks.” He then said the same can happen to the artists just like Lady Gaga, Nota mentioned that during her Monster Ball tour in 2019 her loyal following lead to bankruptcy as she had to cancel some of her concerts.

Nota then shaded Shaun Eagle, saying Youndsta Cape has shown that you can be successful and influential if you represent your roots, especially for his cape, coloured music representation. Adding that Shaun does not represent his coloured roots and is a “wannabe J Cole.”

“Whether he is alive or dead he doesn’t represent anything that matters.”

Tweeps could not handle the heat that Nota was giving.



