Best braai mushrooms recipes

Hosting a braai does have its challenges, more people do have their own preferences. This recipes are a bit on the healthier side and can cater for vegetarians too.

Bacon-wrapped mushrooms

Wrap bacon strips around 24 white button mushrooms and secure each one with a toothpick. Dip the mushrooms in a ready-made barbeque sauce and place on the grill. Keep turning until the bacon is crisp.

Instead of wrapping the mushrooms in bacon, you can also combine 2 Tbs olive oil, 2 crushed garlic cloves, 1 Tbs chopped basil and the grated rind and juice of one lemon. Spoon the mixture over 300g of big brown mushrooms and leave to stand for 5 minutes, before putting on the braai.

Mushroom Burger

Simply brush two big brown mushrooms with a teaspoon of olive oil and rub it with rosemary, salt and pepper. Cook for 15 minutes, turning halfway through. Use the mushrooms as the bun and serve with your favourite toppings for great taste without the calories and cholesterol of a regular burger.

This article was first published on Living and Loving and has been republished with permission.

