Braai boerewors pie recipe you have to try

This recipe is filled with boerewors, braai relish and gooey cheese and is a delicious braai pie for the meat and cheese lovers.

Ingredients

1 x 410g can Rhodes Quality Braai Relish

500g (2 rolls) ready-made puff pastry

1 egg, lightly whisked with a fork

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

400g cooked boerewors

¼ cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped

How to assemble your braai pie

Unroll one roll (250g) of the puff pastry and place it directly on a clean braai grid. (Remember to spray the braai grid with Spray and Cook so the pastry doesn’t get stuck to it.)

Brush the pastry with a little egg. Leaving a 2cm border around the edges of the pastry, sprinkle the cheese over the pastry.

Add the boerewors in a coil or chopped and evenly spread across the pastry. Spoon the Rhodes Quality Braai Relish over the boerewors.

Sprinkle the chopped parsley over the top.

Unroll the second roll of puff pastry and place over the top of the pie.

Fold the edges of the bottom layer of pastry over the top layer and press gently with a fork to seal the edges of the pie.

Brush the top of the pastry with the remaining egg.

Close the grid and braai the pie over medium coals, turning the grid regularly, for 15 minutes or until the pastry is crispy and cooked through

Slice with a sharp knife and serve hot.

