Simple peppermint crisp ice cream sandwich recipe

This is possible that national dessert dish, peppermint crisp is beloved by many South Africans. This recipe needs some labours of love but it will be worth it.

Ingredients

2l vanilla ice cream

360g tin Caramel Treat

200g Tennis Biscuits

150g Peppermint Crisp

Method

Allow the ice cream to soften at room temperature for 10-20 minutes or until it is spreadable. Spread it roughly into a rectangular tin, about 20cm x 30cm. Leave a few gaps for the caramel.

Give the Caramel Treat a good stir until it is smooth. Dollop spoonfuls over the ice cream, and swirl together to create a marbled effect.

Spread the top until it’s smooth, then freeze for 3-4 hours or overnight.

Chop the Peppermint Crisp into small pieces and set aside. Using a Tennis Biscuit as a guide, cut squares of the ice cream mixture out and sandwich together with a Tennis Biscuit on each side.

Roll the ice cream sandwich into the chopped Peppermint Crisp, coating all the edges.

Freeze in an airtight container until ready to serve.

This article was first appeared on All4Women and has been republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.