No Heritage Day plans? Here’s something to do

As the week comes to an end, some South Africans may be met with the creepy feeling that they may need to make some last-minute plans for the Heritage Day weekend and we have scoured the internet and our inboxes and found some really cool things to keep you busy this weekend.

Here are a few places to go and things to do this Heritage Day and weekend:

Johannesburg: Live on The Square at Nelson Mandela Square

Nelson Mandela Square has announced that they will be reopening the restaurants situated at the square this month after months of inactivity.

The square will also be offering patrons 3 hours of free parking if they eat at the square’s sit-down restaurants.

“Whether it be at Cilantros, The Butchershop & Grill, Pappas on the Square, RocoMamas, Nonna’s Italian Kitchen, or Hard Rock Café, your next dining experience is just around the corner. We look forward to the re-opening of Trumps Grillhouse and Butchery and The Big Mouth in the weeks to follow,” said Nelson Mandela Square in a statement.

Additionally, the open-air square will be hosting an array of performers to entertain its patrons under the African sky.

“Live music and vibrant hangouts set the scene for an enjoyable weekend to look forward to. Live on The Square will kick off on Heritage Day, Thursday, 24 September.”

Johannesburg: Eastgate Heritage Day Weekend Market

From 24 – 27 September 2020, Eastgate Mall will be hosting a Heritage Day Weekend Market, located at the mall’s piazza, from 12pm to 6pm daily.

There will also be live performances and the mall has pledged that a percentage of the parking proceeds will be donated to the relief fund for struggling artists.

Cape Town: House of J.C. Le Roux

Visitors at the House of J.C. Le Roux over the Heritage Day weekend will be among the first to try the establishment’s new pizza pairings.

“We have strict sanitation and cleaning protocols in place to make sure your visit is a safe one.”

This Heritage Day weekend we’re launching a NEW pizza pairing worth popping to – our restaurant Giovanni’s at J.C. Le Roux’s famous pizza and your favourite bubbly – a pairing that’ll make you want to #JustCelebrate every mouthful. pic.twitter.com/80jPOzEwQc — JC Le Roux (@HouseOfJCLeRoux) September 22, 2020

Booking is encouraged. House of J.C. Le Roux is located at Devon Valley Rd in Stellenbosch. Call 021 865 8200 for details

Cape Town: Garden Route Walks Weekend

Families and individuals who are looking to indulge in starlight strolls, forest meanders and walks on the water while supporting local guides can book their spot at the Garden Route Walks Weekend on 26 and 27 September 2020.

Find out more at walkingfestival.co.za

Cape Town: Lunch at the 12 Apostles

Cape Town’s iconic 12 Apostles hotel will be “celebrating Mzansi in all her glory” this Heritage Day Weekend by offering visitors a delicious 3 course South African lunch accompanied by stunning ocean views second to none.

Call 021 437 9000 for more details.

North West: Sun City

Sun City’s Valley of the Waves will reopen on 23 September, just in time for Heritage Day weekend.

Although the area will be operational daily between 9am and 5pm, access to Sun City Resort will only be granted to Hotel and Sun Vacation Club residents, Sun MVG members and guests with confirmed golf bookings. Sadly, no day visitors are allowed until further notice.

Cape Town: Picnics at Boschendal

Bubbly lovers can enjoy a glass of their favourite bubbles surrounded by dramatic mountain views and lush greenery at the estate’s Heritage Day picnic.

Head over to the Boschendal website for more details.

Alternatively, you can head over to their Instagram page to pick up some recipes you can make and enjoy in the comfort of your own home.

Johannesburg: Public parks

Parks like the James & Ethel Gray Park, the Johannesburg Botanical Gardens and Gillooly’s Farm will be open this weekend. Due to their status as public parks, no booking required but it is safe to assume that Covid-19 protocols will be observed at these facilities.

No entrance fees are required.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johannesburg In Your Pocket (@johannesburginyourpocket) on Apr 20, 2018 at 3:32am PDT

Cape Town: Vintage 4×4 Self-drive Day

Cape WOW Factor invites vintage 4×4 owners (1980’s and earlier) for an epic 4×4 self-drive day in celebration of Heritage Day.

Bookings are essential with a R300 entry fee per vehicle.

“Enjoy the beautiful views, awesome range of 4×4 trails and great company.”

Contact 082 379 7007 for bookings.

