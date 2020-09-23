Lifestyle 23.9.2020 10:08 am

Radio personality Pearl Shongwe details nephew’s near-kidnapping experience

Citizen reporter
Pearl Sohngwe Metro FM personality. Photo: Twitter @Pearl_Shongwe

Horror stories and attempted human trafficking have been shared across all social media platforms. Metro FM personality Pearl Shongwe shared a near-kidnapping experience of a close family member.

Human trafficking, kidnapping has been in the spotlight for the last couple of weeks with public figures, citizens alike raising their concerns on the increase and urging people to be more vigilant of their surroundings.

Horror stories and attempted human trafficking have been shared across all social media platforms. Metro FM personality Pearl Shongwe shared a near-kidnapping experience of a close family member, sister publication All4Women reports.

Pearl revealed on Twitter that her nephew was accosted by a passer-by who attempted to lure him by dropping a wad of cash on the floor in front of him.

She tweeted: “My nephew was almost kidnapped a few moments ago in Sebokeng zone 3. Thank goodness that members of the community came to his rescue while he was being snatched and forced into the boot. Where the F do we live? It’s unsafe for children everywhere. Don’t let them out to play.”

Pearl said the incident shocked their family to their core and asked for help from followers to find a psychologist in the Vaal area for her nephew.

She then said the perpetrators got away and the car registration taken down was fake.

“It’s one of many incidents that have been common in Sebokeng & Orange Farm (Infact SA nje) sorry to every parent that has to tell their kids they can’t go play. I’m sorry that our children can’t just be children.”


