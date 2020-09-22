Gordon Ramsay is hiring!

Eat worms? No problem! Bite into a giant ant? Why would anyone be afraid? If that sounds good, chef Gordon Ramsay’s job has a job for you: he’s looking for a young partner to take on culinary challenges around the world in a new TV series.

If you have a passion for culinary discovery and are a traveler at heart, you will likely be interested in the job offer that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has launched. The famous Scottish chef has announced on social networks that he is looking for a young sidekick for the filming of a future TV series that will take him to the four corners of the world to discover what’s behind various culinary cultures.

To be a candidate you must be aged between 16 and 21 and be fearless when it comes to taking on challenges. More precisely, the job is destined for those who have a “desire to explore the world” and a “passion for culture, food and adventure.” It’s also necessarily to be curious, according to the casting announcement posted on the site Youngadventurercasting.castingcrane.com.

To apply, you’ll need to fill in a lot of personal information, specify the most adventurous experience you’ve ever had, the wildest ingredient you’ve ever tasted, indicate your phobias and even describe your cooking skills. Candidates are asked to make a short video to explain why they should be chosen.

As far as the television series is concerned, nothing more is known about its format or content, except that it will be broadcast on a major television network.

This isn’t the first time that Gordon Ramsay decides to travel the world in search of new culinary experiences. The chef has already filmed “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” for National Geographic.