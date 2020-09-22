Tito Mboweni cooks again, this time with less garlic

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been cooking up a storm the past few days, with his latest dish of a South African delicacy just in time for Heritage Month.

Having cooked a pilchards and pap dish with plenty of garlic recently, the finance minister seems to be undeterred by his many critics on Twitter.

Following a public vote, social media users asked him to prepare a dish with masonja instead of pilchards. Masonja are worms that are highly nutritious and are popularly known as Mopane worms or Mopani worms, as reported by our sister publication All4Women.

He shared his step-by-step process of his masonja recipe which included chopped tomatoes, green pepper, onion and garlic. After much uproar from his followers, he decided to reduce the amount of garlic in his future recipes.

As per popular vote, the amount of garlic has been reduced! Now here we go! This won’t be long. But I have to soak the masonja in boiling water first. Done in two hours’ time. Later! pic.twitter.com/f91WYPSDBG — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 21, 2020

He noted in his instructions that the mopani worms have to be soaked first in boiling water for two hours. The rest of the ingredients are then added. The minister did not mention what type of spices he added or if they were added at all. But once the dish was done, it was served in style.

Yep. This is how we do it. Done. Dining time! pic.twitter.com/KyAWYeL2EN — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 21, 2020

Despite his smart finish, people were still not impressed.

Haaii minister… Final product should look like this… A lil bit appetizing pic.twitter.com/hPUyfysRWt — Joel Mokoatlo (@MJMOKOATLO) September 21, 2020





Appetizing my foot… I will pass…. — Bhungane ???????????????????????? (@Mthi86680428) September 21, 2020

So did you take out the inside of that masonjas ..like Heart, liver.intestines ….Or you kill it & dry it with everything inside ? This is an Honest question pic.twitter.com/DD2vP0it5J — Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) September 21, 2020

