Food and Drink 22.9.2020 04:51 pm

Tito Mboweni cooks again, this time with less garlic

Citizen reporter
Tito Mboweni cooks again, this time with less garlic

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni masonja dish. Photo: Twitter @Tito_mboweni

Having cooked a pilchards and pap dish with plenty of garlic recently, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni seems to be undeterred by his many critics on Twitter.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been cooking up a storm the past few days, with his latest dish of a South African delicacy just in time for Heritage Month.

Having cooked a pilchards and pap dish with plenty of garlic recently, the finance minister seems to be undeterred by his many critics on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Dear Tito, here’s three pap and side recipes for you to try

Following a public vote, social media users asked him to prepare a dish with masonja instead of pilchards. Masonja are worms that are highly nutritious and are popularly known as Mopane worms or Mopani worms, as reported by our sister publication All4Women.

He shared his step-by-step process of his masonja recipe which included chopped tomatoes, green pepper, onion and garlic. After much uproar from his followers, he decided to reduce the amount of garlic in his future recipes.

He noted in his instructions that the mopani worms have to be soaked first in boiling water for two hours. The rest of the ingredients are then added. The minister did not mention what type of spices he added or if they were added at all. But once the dish was done, it was served in style.

Despite his smart finish, people were still not impressed.


For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Motorists set to pay for Gautrain expansion

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, spotlight on farm murders and Nehawu protests

World Trump defiantly presses ‘UN’ sanctions on Iran

Eish! WATCH: Thief steals Newcastle municipality’s job application box

Politics Political future of three ANC Gauteng leaders hangs in the balance


today in print

Read Today's edition