‘You’re my sunshine’: Menzi Ngubane pens love letter to his wife

Veteran actor Menzi Ngubane has penned an affectionate tribute on Instagram to his wife Sikelelwa. The former Isibaya star praised his wife for her continual support.

The past couple of years have been rocky for the actor healthwise as he has been suffering from a recurring kidney problem. It was previously stated he received a kidney transplant in 2014.

He was tipped to star in the new season of the Mzansi telenovela The Queen but the production was delayed to give him time to recover. There have been no public declarations about his current state of health.

Thanking Sikelelwa on her birthday, Menzi’s heartfelt post read: “Yesterday we celebrated my Queen’s birthday, what a special day it was. Thank you MaNgubs for being my pillar of strength. This year has been full of ups & downs, but you remain my rock, always telling me to look on the bright side of life. You’re my sunshine, I love you, mama, may God give you more and more years.”

Menzi and Sikelelwa got married in 2018 in a public and elaborate traditional Zulu wedding.

When news of Menzi’s health circulated on social media, his wife made a public statement, saying that her husband was receiving the necessary support from medical practitioners and asked the public not to spread rumours.

Menzi has previously referred to Sikelelwa as his diamond in Drum magazine: “I got my diamond and no one will take her from me. I do know the type of woman I’m marrying. I’m very grateful to God. I remember when things weren’t going well on my behalf of me, I prayed for unkosikazi (a good wife). I didn’t say I would like umfazi but unkosikazi.”

