Lifestyle 22.9.2020 12:13 pm

‘Gomora’ fans breathe a sigh of relief after Buhle survives suicide attempt

Sandisiwe Mbhele
‘Gomora’ fans breathe a sigh of relief after Buhle survives suicide attempt

Buhle in Mzansi Magic 'Gomora'. Photo: Twitter (@Amza_5_

‘Gomora’ fans shared their own experiences of depression and mental health as well as how important it was for parents to hear their children’s problems.

Popular telenovela Gomora in the past few weeks has largely focused on the relationship between high school sweethearts Buhle and Ntokozo.

The couple has gone through some turmoil after Buhle’s (played by Ama Qamata) nude pictures for her boyfriend were shared by her own friend on social media. Their relationship has also been disapproved by both their families with Ntokozo’s mother, Grace, taken to hospital after fainting when she heard the news of their relationship.

Buhle’s lingerie and nude pictures were circulated widely. It was clear the 15-year-old was overwhelmed with the shame and lack of support from her own mother in handling this.

Slipping into depression with no one noticing, she took a chunk of pills to take her own life. On Monday night’s episode, Buhle suicide attempt was foiled after Teddy, Ntokozo and her brother Langa barged into her room to save her life.

Gomora fans shared their own experiences of depression and mental health. Tweeps said it was important for parents to hear their children’s problems and support them rather than ridicule them.

Fans were happy that Buhle was alive and praised the writers by continuing the open conversation about mental health. They, however, did point out some storyline holes in the execution of the episode.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Motorists set to pay for Gautrain expansion

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, spotlight on farm murders and Nehawu protests

World Trump defiantly presses ‘UN’ sanctions on Iran

Eish! WATCH: Thief steals Newcastle municipality’s job application box

Politics Political future of three ANC Gauteng leaders hangs in the balance


today in print

Read Today's edition