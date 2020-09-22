‘Gomora’ fans breathe a sigh of relief after Buhle survives suicide attempt

Popular telenovela Gomora in the past few weeks has largely focused on the relationship between high school sweethearts Buhle and Ntokozo.

The couple has gone through some turmoil after Buhle’s (played by Ama Qamata) nude pictures for her boyfriend were shared by her own friend on social media. Their relationship has also been disapproved by both their families with Ntokozo’s mother, Grace, taken to hospital after fainting when she heard the news of their relationship.

Buhle’s lingerie and nude pictures were circulated widely. It was clear the 15-year-old was overwhelmed with the shame and lack of support from her own mother in handling this.

Slipping into depression with no one noticing, she took a chunk of pills to take her own life. On Monday night’s episode, Buhle suicide attempt was foiled after Teddy, Ntokozo and her brother Langa barged into her room to save her life.

Gomora fans shared their own experiences of depression and mental health. Tweeps said it was important for parents to hear their children’s problems and support them rather than ridicule them.

see whats happening to buhle on gomora? parents should really think before they speak to their children, because we always remember everything they say to us. — ???? (@gottalovetswelo) September 18, 2020

Fans were happy that Buhle was alive and praised the writers by continuing the open conversation about mental health. They, however, did point out some storyline holes in the execution of the episode.

Wait, so Buhle wasn’t taken to hospital to get all those pills pumped out her body???????????? #gomora #gomoramzansi — IG: bosssindim (@SindiMzizi) September 21, 2020





Buhle is fine just like that? No hospital scene? No ambulance? ???? #Gomora #GomoraMzanzi pic.twitter.com/cf55Buw6SE — O L E T I L W E ???? (@Iam_Kardas) September 21, 2020





Today’s episode of #Gomora is so hard for me, the family is so lucky to have found Buhle while breathing. Till date I still wish I was there just before my dad took his last breath.

You never know how and when to deal with the passing of a loved one, I miss my dad, everyday ????. — The_Nontsikelelo❤️???? (@_LeloMuffles) September 21, 2020

