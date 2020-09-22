How long does it take to heal athletes foot?- Our resident GP has the answer

Dear Doctor, I suffer from skin allergies and my skin hurts and itches when I wear certain wool fabrics. Please advise with what I should do?

That means you are allergic to the wool fabrics and you need to keep them away from your skin. Unfortunately that is all you need to do. Wear different material of fabrics and clothing so that you do not react. Use the antihistamine ointment to relieve the itchiness if you inadvertently put on something that triggers. It depends on the severity of the fungal infection and how long you have had it. If it is diagnosed early and treated appropriately, it will heal in 10 days or even less. In some cases there is a secondary infection which will delay healing. I would advise you to consult immediately you suspect you have this infection.

Dear Doctor, I’m 29 and recently started getting acne break-outs that I never had before.

What is the cause and what should I do? There are a number of possible causes for these breakouts. Diet is a major one. A diet that is high in sugar and saturated fats will put you at risk. Hormonal changes are also responsible. Some people will develop acne as a result of stress, causing the hormonal imbalances. Kindly start by choosing a healthier diet, dramatically reduce sugar in your diet, drink water instead of sweetened beverages and review the progress. If there is no improvement, consult your doctor.

Dear Doctor, How long does it take to heal athletes foot?

It depends on the severity of the fungal infection and how long you have had it. If it is diagnosed early and treated appropriately, it will heal in 10 days or even less. In some cases there is a secondary infection which will delay healing. I would advise you to consult immediately you suspect you have this infection.

