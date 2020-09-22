Lifestyle 22.9.2020 10:31 am

First episode of ‘Legacy’ receives raving reviews

Sandisiwe Mbhele
The Cast of 'Legacy' on the right Mrs Price played by Kgomotso Christopher. Photo: Twitter

In true Phathu Makwarela style, ‘Legacy’ had a few shockers in the first episode setting the tone for a storyline filled with corruption, scandal, power and greed. 

M-Net’s new telenovela Legacy‘s first episode aired on Monday night and received great reviews.

The first episode follows the big decision made by family patriarch Sebastian, who has decided to step down as CEO after 30 years at the family’s billion-rand investment company.

The show created by Phathu Makwarela a while known scriptwriter and co-founder of Tsheduza pictures. He is the man behind the hugely successful The River on 1 Magic on DStv.

In true Makwarela style, Legacy had a few shockers in the first episode, setting the tone for a storyline filled with corruption, scandal, power and greed.

Viewers from the around the country congratulated M-Net and Phathu for what they said would be a very successful telenovela on our screens. From the writing, casting and directing, many people praised the team.



Viewers also noted many Isidingo actors on the show such as Kgomotso Chrispother who plays Mrs Price, Leeanda Reddy who plays Nirvana, and veteran actor Bra’Don Mlangeni.



Fellow actors also showed their appreciation, actress Rami Chuene was on the edge of her seat.



