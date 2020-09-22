First episode of ‘Legacy’ receives raving reviews

M-Net’s new telenovela Legacy‘s first episode aired on Monday night and received great reviews.

The first episode follows the big decision made by family patriarch Sebastian, who has decided to step down as CEO after 30 years at the family’s billion-rand investment company.

The show created by Phathu Makwarela a while known scriptwriter and co-founder of Tsheduza pictures. He is the man behind the hugely successful The River on 1 Magic on DStv.

In true Makwarela style, Legacy had a few shockers in the first episode, setting the tone for a storyline filled with corruption, scandal, power and greed.

Viewers from the around the country congratulated M-Net and Phathu for what they said would be a very successful telenovela on our screens. From the writing, casting and directing, many people praised the team.

Phathu OWNS prime time television! The whole hour and half is owned by him. All I can say I wow! ????????❤#LegacySA — Tebogo (@TebogoDawg) September 21, 2020





Already enjoying #LegacySA & it’s only episode 1… A family at war with itself. Great cast, excellent writing and directing. pic.twitter.com/RJoH6alir3 — Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) September 21, 2020





Viewers also noted many Isidingo actors on the show such as Kgomotso Chrispother who plays Mrs Price, Leeanda Reddy who plays Nirvana, and veteran actor Bra’Don Mlangeni.

This is basically Isidingo The #LegacySA ❤️ pic.twitter.com/B1QOEd8Xgu — O L E T I L W E ???? (@Iam_Kardas) September 21, 2020





Kgomotso Christopher is a MILF no disrespect #LegacySA pic.twitter.com/nCN3dJsK62 — Q (@qhamadlula_) September 21, 2020





Fellow actors also showed their appreciation, actress Rami Chuene was on the edge of her seat.

Watching drama with @MsMasasa is such a thrill. We screamed from first scene! #LegacySA — Rami Chuene????????️‍???? (@ramichuene) September 21, 2020





Anyway so we here at the launch are about to watch episode 2 ???????????????????????????????????????? #LegacySA — Jessica Nkosi (@JessicaNkosi) September 21, 2020

#LegacySA

Trust @TshedzaPictures to put 99.9% of delectable talent in one brilliant show… bite my knuckles white, … damn…

and a lovely surprise to hear Afrikaans. Well Done Well Well Done???????????????????? — Tsholofelo Matshaba (@Tsholo_Matshaba) September 21, 2020



