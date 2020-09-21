AKA and Cassper Nyovest’s boxing match set for 2021

AKA is confused as to why the much-anticipated fight between his nemesis Cassper Nyovest is happening so soon.

If you need a reminder, the rappers’ long beef took a dramatic turn in March 2020, when AKA challenged Cassper to a boxing match to settle their issues.

Both agreed under a contract that the fight will happen at the Dome in Johannesburg. At the time it was set to occur in September but due to the unexpected events of the coronavirus pandemic, no update has since been given.

Cassper recently revealed on Somizi Mhlongo’s Dinner at Somizi’s that he was preparing for the fight by hitting the gym and going on a strict diet closer to the date.

To AKA’s surprise and confusion, he noticed this information from Cassper’s tweet. With some assuming that the boxing match is still going ahead this year.

I open twitter today and see the fight is happening at the Dome in 2020? … someone explain. Please. — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 21, 2020





DJ Tira even commented, saying: “I thought you signed the contract.”

However, AKA quickly dashed any hopes from fans and watchers saying it likely will happen in 2021.

“Please. Don’t be fooled. There is no fight happening in 2020. I just had to clear that up.”





AKA also couldn’t help himself by throwing shade at Cassper who recently released his album Any Minute Now.

I understand people have albums to promote and stuff but confusing the fans is something that I don’t think should be part of the process. As you were. ???????? — AKA (@akaworldwide) September 21, 2020



