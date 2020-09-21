Celebs & viral 21.9.2020 03:21 pm

AKA and Cassper Nyovest’s boxing match set for 2021

Sandisiwe Mbhele
AKA and Cassper Nyovest | Images: Instagram

If you need a reminder, the rappers’ long beef took a dramatic turn in March 2020, when AKA challenged Cassper to a boxing match to settle their issues.

AKA is confused as to why the much-anticipated fight between his nemesis Cassper Nyovest is happening so soon.

Both agreed under a contract that the fight will happen at the Dome in Johannesburg. At the time it was set to occur in September but due to the unexpected events of the coronavirus pandemic, no update has since been given.

Cassper recently revealed on Somizi Mhlongo’s Dinner at Somizi’s that he was preparing for the fight by hitting the gym and going on a strict diet closer to the date.

To AKA’s surprise and confusion, he noticed this information from Cassper’s tweet. With some assuming that the boxing match is still going ahead this year.


DJ Tira even commented, saying: “I thought you signed the contract.”

However, AKA quickly dashed any hopes from fans and watchers saying it likely will happen in 2021.

Please. Don’t be fooled. There is no fight happening in 2020. I just had to clear that up.”


AKA also couldn’t help himself by throwing shade at Cassper who recently released his album Any Minute Now.


