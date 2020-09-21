Lifestyle 21.9.2020 01:07 pm

Forget ‘My Octopus Teacher’, have you seen ‘My Kreepy Teacher’?

Citizen reporter
'My Octopus teacher' filmmaker Craig Foster. Photo: iStock

The documentary ‘My Octopus Teacher’ produced by a South African, Craig Foster has been hilariously remade into a parody.

There comes a cinematic experience that captures the world and gets people talking – My Octopus Teacher is such an experience.

The documentary produced by a South African, Craig Foster is currently being streaming on Netflix. Filmmaker Foster captures a year he spent with a wild octopus it is directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed.

The documentary, in partnership with Sea Change Project, Foster begins freediving in a freezing underwater forest in the tip of South Africa’s waters, Cape Town. The synopsis described on the website says Foster was re-energised by the freediving in the icy temperature after suffering from adrenal fatigue.

The reaction from the documentary has been far-reaching with some viewers saying it has been the best thing they have ever watched.

And so, in true South African style, the documentary has been made into a parody. Comedian Glen Biderman-Pa, filmed by Mike Sharman parody versions hilariously uses a kreepy krauly as his study – in his pool.


South Africans couldn’t get enough of it with the video reaching over 200,000 views in under 10 hours after it was released on Sunday.




