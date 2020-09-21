Forget ‘My Octopus Teacher’, have you seen ‘My Kreepy Teacher’?

There comes a cinematic experience that captures the world and gets people talking – My Octopus Teacher is such an experience.

The documentary produced by a South African, Craig Foster is currently being streaming on Netflix. Filmmaker Foster captures a year he spent with a wild octopus it is directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed.

The documentary, in partnership with Sea Change Project, Foster begins freediving in a freezing underwater forest in the tip of South Africa’s waters, Cape Town. The synopsis described on the website says Foster was re-energised by the freediving in the icy temperature after suffering from adrenal fatigue.

The reaction from the documentary has been far-reaching with some viewers saying it has been the best thing they have ever watched.

And so, in true South African style, the documentary has been made into a parody. Comedian Glen Biderman-Pa, filmed by Mike Sharman parody versions hilariously uses a kreepy krauly as his study – in his pool.





South Africans couldn’t get enough of it with the video reaching over 200,000 views in under 10 hours after it was released on Sunday.

Dear South Africa, I love you. Always ready to crack a joke. #mykreepyteacher https://t.co/0hweirnone — vuurtoring (@vuurtoring) September 21, 2020





@retroviral best product film. Ever. “My kreepy krauly teacher”. Gobsmacked. — Paul Tilsley (@paultilsley) September 21, 2020





In case you missed it, this is #MyKreepyTeacher. It began as a session of WhatsApp ideas being bounced between @GlenBidermanPam on Thurs, client greenlit on Fri, shot Sat, released yesterday. More than 300,000 views (probably 500,000 considering all the WhatsApp shares) Enjoy ???? https://t.co/oxQRRzLKhk — Mike Sharman (@mikesharman) September 21, 2020



