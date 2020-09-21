Lebo M gets new reality show

Soweto-born Lebo M clears up all public confusion with his reality show Lebo M – Coming Home, the next reality series launching on Showmax in November 2020. Lebo M is known as the first voice you hear in The Lion King, a highlight of Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning soundtrack.

“I was initially sceptical about a reality show,” said Lebo M. “But having recently learned no one really knows who I really am in South Africa, my beloved home country of birth. I’ve become romantic about opening up and having my fans and audience here hang out with Angela and my kids via this conversation in 10 episodes.”

The 10-part show will give fans a front-row seat to his career as he creates new music with the likes of Zahara, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Judith Sephuma, and his daughter Refi. It will also turn the spotlight onto his biggest dream: bringing his family together.

The show will also clear confusion about Lebo M’s multiple marriages as he has been married three times before.

Viewers will see him attempting to improve his relationship with his four eldest children: Zakiya, Nthabiseng, and Refi, who are all still living in the USA, and Tshepiso, his only surviving son, who lives in Midrand and has just become a father himself.

As the season progresses, fans will learn more about Lebo M’s interesting life such as how he got his musical break as a nine-year-old; his memories of the 1976 Soweto uprising; how he went into exile in Lesotho by mistake as a teenager; how he spent time living on the streets in the USA; and how he’s stayed clean for the last 15 years after overcoming his alcohol addiction.

He’ll also share insider stories from his legendary career, which has included scoring the Oscar-nominated documentary Long Night’s Journey Into Day; contributing to the soundtrack of the box office hit Congo, and working with the likes of Hans Zimmer and Quincy Jones.

Currently in production, the show is launching first on Showmax in November 2020.

