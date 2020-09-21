 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Tips on how to use the shade in your garden this summer

Gardening 1 hour ago

Best performers are impatiens and begonias for the shade.

Alice Spenser-Higgs
21 Sep 2020
10:22:13 AM
PREMIUM!
Tips on how to use the shade in your garden this summer

Begonia Megawatts are great for the shade. Photo iStock

This past cold winter may have frosted your shade plants or left them looking worse for wear and in need of replacing. Summer gardens are generally shadier, so the hunt is always on for easy-growing, long-lasting colour to brighten shady areas. The two best performers are impatiens and begonias. Last year, the highly disease-resistant bedding impatiens Beacon was introduced and lived up to its claim of being resistant to downy mildew. New colours are being introduced annually and this year it is rose pink that can be used with the other lighter shades of violet and white. The vivid orange,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government KPMG ‘rogue unit’ payments ‘acceptance of culpability’ – Van Loggerenberg

Government Ramaphosa ‘careful’ with Covid-19 graft report due to ANC politics – analyst

World Biden: Trump’s Supreme Court move exercise in ‘raw political power’

Crime Arms cache discovered at Baragwanath Hospital

Crime Suspect arrested for Rafferty farm murders after KZN Premier calls for calm


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.