Tips on how to use the shade in your garden this summer

This past cold winter may have frosted your shade plants or left them looking worse for wear and in need of replacing. Summer gardens are generally shadier, so the hunt is always on for easy-growing, long-lasting colour to brighten shady areas. The two best performers are impatiens and begonias.

Last year, the highly disease-resistant bedding impatiens Beacon was introduced and lived up to its claim of being resistant to downy mildew. New colours are being introduced annually and this year it is rose pink that can be used with the other lighter shades of violet and white. The vivid orange, red, coral and salmon shades are still available.

In gardens that experience a milder winter, impatiens may go through but, says Kathy Varney of BallStraathof, they will not provide the same show as last year or be as vigorous. As she explained, high performance bedding plants, like impatiens that flower non-stop from spring to autumn, become tired and are not nearly as rewarding the second time around. Beacon mimics the Super Elfin impatiens as a fast-filling, compact bedding impatiens, with similar flower size and flowering season. It grows into a nicely mounded plant, 25 to 30cm high and wide, for use as a border or planted en masse to make more of a show.

Plant with less in shadier areas. The range of begonias is huge, from the humble bedding begonia (Begonia semperflorens) to more stand-out interspecific varieties like Begonia MegaWatt and Begonia Big. Begonia MegaWatt grows into a 60cm high and wide plant, distinguished by its angel-like leaves in green or bronze, with clusters of flowers that cover the plant throughout summer.

Impatiens like consistently moist but not soggy soil. The more sunshine the plants get, the more water they need, with less in shadier areas. The range of begonias is huge, from the humble bedding begonia (Begonia semperflorens) to more stand-out interspecific varieties like Begonia MegaWatt and Begonia Big. Begonia MegaWatt grows into a 60cm high and wide plant, distinguished by its angel-like leaves in green or bronze, with clusters of flowers that cover the plant throughout summer.

The MegaWatt Pink Bronze Leaf is particularly showy and faster to flower than its green leaf counterpart. Begonia Big is equally suitable for landscapes, borders or large containers. It grows into a substantial plant, with upright, arching growth, glossy leaves and large flowers that fall off cleanly when old. Both tolerate full sun as well as partial shade. They do best in moist soil that drains well and fertilising once a month. The full effect is achieved by planting three plants together. Two perennial favourites for semi-shade are fuchsias and foxgloves.

Fuchsia Bella is a new series of nine different fuchsias that are compact and start flowering early, continuing through summer. Fuchsias appreciate afternoon shade in summer and to flower profusely, they need a fertile, moist but well-drained soil. Water established garden fuchsias once a week and more frequently in containers.

Fertilise with Vigorosa 5:1:5 in spring and once more in summer. Boost flowering with a liquid feed once a month, and remove faded blooms and the developing seed pod or fruit behind them. Digitalis Panther is a compact growing foxglove that provides a splash of pink, with its many spikes of medium rose-pink bells.

The spikes stand above the small, green leaves at the base, creating a well-balanced plant. Being sterile, it produces flowers for longer than most other varieties. Bees love the flowers. Panther grows in full sun or semi-shade in moist, fertile soil. Fertilise with Vigorosa once or twice during the growing season and mulch to keep the soil moist and cool. Keep the mulch away from the system to avoid root rot. Remove faded blooms to encourage more flowers.

