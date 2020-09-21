Dear Tito, here’s three pap and side recipes for you to try

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni culinary skills are always up for debate. From his roast chicken to being declared the minister of garlic by Twitter after having raw garlic as side dishes – being a cook is not easy.

In true Mboweni style, he shared his next dish – pap and pilchards (simple enough). The ingredients were tin fish, garlic, onion and pap, but the confident cook wasn’t happy with the outcome of this dish.

This did not work out. The stress did not help!! Anyway. Here we are! pic.twitter.com/v69N4HnHLq — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 19, 2020





To help the finance minster, here are three pap and side dishes recipes to try:

Ingredients

3 cups boiling water

4 cups mielie meal

1 tsp salt

3 tbsp salted butter

Method

Bring water to boil and add salt. Turn down the heat and put pap in a pyramid-shaped heap in the middle of the pot of water.

Close the lid and leave untouched for 1 hour. Open the lid and use a long fork to mix up well into fine pieces.

Close lid for another 15 minutes. After 15 mins open lid and use fork again. Repeat two more times at 15min intervals.

Now it’s ready to serve and enjoy with a tomato relish

Sides: Tomato relish

Ingredients

3 medium onions

1/3 cup canned diced plum tomatoes with juice

1 teaspoon sugar

3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cider vinegar

2 teaspoons coarse salt

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Method

Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until beginning to soften (about 7 minutes).

Reduce heat to medium. Add tomatoes and cook, stirring occasionally for about 10 minutes.

Stir in sugar, vinegar, salt, and cayenne pepper.

Cook, stirring occasionally until onions are soft and the mixture is shiny, about 20 minutes (if the onions begin to brown, reduce heat to medium-low). Serve warm with the krummel pap.

Ingredients

2 Carrots grated and peeled

1 Chopped onion

1 Tbsp of grated ginger

1 Chopped garlic

1 diced green pepper

1 tin baked beans

1 tsp of sugar

1 tsbp of curry powder

Method

Sautee the onions and pepper in olive oil until softened. Add the rest of the ingredients except the carrots and baked beans. Cook for about a minute then add the carrots, saute until softened.

Add the baked beans and a half a cup of water, season with salt and pepper. Allow to simmer for 15 minutes over low heat. Then serve with some pap, wors or any meat you prefer.

