Creamiest milk tart recipe

A South African favourite – milk tart and you won’t spend the whole day doing it.
Ingredients – pastry:
- 2 cups flour
- 1 egg
- ½ cup of sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 125g butter
- Pinch of salt
Method – pastry:
- Cream butter and sugar. Add the egg and beat well.
- Add the remaining ingredients and make a stiff dough.
- Press into one or two round cake tins/pie dishes and bake at 180°C until light brown.
Ingredients – filling:
- 4 ½ cups milk
- 2 ½ tbsp. corn flour
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 eggs
- Pinch of salt
- 2 ½ tbsp. flour
- 1 tsp. vanilla essence
- Big spoon of butter
Method – filling:
- In a saucepan, bring milk to a boil.
- In another bowl, beat eggs until stiff; add sugar, flour, cornflour and salt. Mix well.
- Pour boiling milk into the mixture and stir well.
- Return to stove and stir well until mixture thickens.
- Add butter and vanilla essence and pour into cooked shell.
- Allow to cool in the fridge
- To decorate, sprinkle with cinnamon.
