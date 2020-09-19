Lifestyle 19.9.2020 11:35 am

Creamiest milk tart recipe

Milk tart. Photo: iStock

A step by step of this milk tart recipe from the crust to the filling.

A South African favourite – milk tart and you won’t spend the whole day doing it.

Ingredients – pastry:

  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 egg
  • ½ cup of sugar
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 125g butter
  • Pinch of salt

Method – pastry:

  1. Cream butter and sugar. Add the egg and beat well.
  2. Add the remaining ingredients and make a stiff dough.
  3. Press into one or two round cake tins/pie dishes and bake at 180°C until light brown.

Ingredients – filling:

  • 4 ½ cups milk
  • 2 ½ tbsp. corn flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 ½ tbsp. flour
  • 1 tsp. vanilla essence
  • Big spoon of butter

Method – filling:

  1. In a saucepan, bring milk to a boil.
  2. In another bowl, beat eggs until stiff; add sugar, flour, cornflour and salt. Mix well.
  3. Pour boiling milk into the mixture and stir well.
  4. Return to stove and stir well until mixture thickens.
  5. Add butter and vanilla essence and pour into cooked shell.
  6. Allow to cool in the fridge
  7. To decorate, sprinkle with cinnamon.

