Sticky pork ribs with milk stout marinade recipe

This recipe of sticky pork ribs is actually quite simple and its packed with flavours.

Ingredients

800g rack of Pork Ribs (or ribs of your choice)

2 Tablespoon Vegetable Oil

2 Tablespoon Sesame Seed Oil

½ can Castle Milk Stout

Salt and ground Black Pepper, to taste

1 teaspoon Smoked Paprika

2 cloves of Garlic, grated

4 Tablespoon Apricot Chutney

2 Tablespoon Tomato Paste

How to

Combine vegetable oil, sesame seed oil, Castle Milk Stout, salt, pepper, paprika, garlic, chutney and tomato paste in a bowl to make the marinade and rub into the ribs.

Seal ribs and marinade in a plastic bag to marinade for as long as you can – remember the more it marinades, the better the flavour will be (marinade for a minimum of 3 hours).

When ready to cook, preheat oven to 220°C.

Wrap ribs in a double layer of foil and place on a roasting tray in the oven and cook for 50 minutes.

