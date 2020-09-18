Nasty C teams up with Netlfix again for ‘Zulu Man In Japan’ documentary

After the release of his exclusive documentary on Apple Music Origins, Nasty C now has another deal with streaming service, Netflix.

The Def Jam artist released a promo video of his trip in Japan in 2019, that has been made into a documentary called Zulu Man in Japan. The documentary will be streamed on Netflix South Africa from 25 September.

The trailer gives a sneak peek of the collaborations he did with Japanese artists through art, fashion and music.

This is not Nasty C’s first collaboration with Netflix, earlier this year he made his acting debut on the hugely successful Blood & Water series, including creating the soundtrack and contributing some of his tracks on the show.

The rapper has, in the past, given his fans behind-the-scene looks on his YouTube channel, of his international trips such as London and Nigeria.

The videos gave insight into his press tours, being a tourist and personal reflections on why he wrote certain tracks.

Zulu Man With Some Power was released late in August and received mixed reviews. However, fans cannot wait to watch his latest offering.

