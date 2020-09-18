Three things we love about Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi on her birthday

It has been one roller-coaster ride for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi but she has much to celebrate about.

Celebrating her 27th birthday on this day, 18 September, the inspiring pageant winner has many fans wishing her a big happy birthday.

Miss Universe was trending on many timelines on Twitter.

Despite Covid-19 limiting her international rein, the former Miss South Africa 2019 has done the utmost to be impactful in spite of this.

These are just a few things we love about Zozibini Tunzi:

1. She sings!

Social media users went into the archives after she was crowned Miss Universe in late 2019 to find out as much as possible about her. One user found on Facebook four years ago of Tunzi singing Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud, with many users wondering what she couldn’t do.

2. Natural beauty

From the start since her journey on Miss SA, the B-Tech graduate has always celebrated and fought the need for black women to rock their hair in its natural state. Quickly seen as an inspiration for many young girls and changing the face of beauty pageants.

3. Homegrown

Her recent a short visit back to South Africa to reconnect with family, she posted herself preparing some mogodu over the coals in a castiron “drievoet” pot. She captioned it: “Even if for a very short while, being home will always be restoration of the soul. After so long we are now currently navigating on tears of joy, love, warmth, support and song. Kuhle eMatolweni!”

Happy Birthday to our @MissUniverse @zozitunzi ???????????????? Hope you have the most beautiful day and a year full of more blessings and much more success ???? *below, some moments with @bonang_m ????❤ ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/zqMXZnSVkP — Bonang M’s World (@QueenBs_World) September 18, 2020

Happy Birthday Miss Universe ????????????

Zozibini Ntunzi pic.twitter.com/3zdczAmD66 — Nelisa Mchunu (@NelisahMchunu) September 18, 2020

Issss my birthday ????????????❤ pic.twitter.com/lP1Wsk8vC3 — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) September 18, 2020

