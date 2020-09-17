DIY & Decor 17.9.2020 02:10 pm

Agrizzi’s R10m home to go under the hammer – take a look inside

Citizen reporter
You can now buy Agrizzi’s million-rand mansion. Picture: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za

Rates and taxes on the property go for ± R3,500 while the levy ±R3,093. 

Angelo Agrizzi’s nine-bedroom, 700m² Fourways mansion is back on the market and will go under the hammer soon.

Previously listed for R9,35 million, the Hamptons Realty Group describes the palatial home set on a 1,220m² stand as “relaxed family living in this modern contemporary home situated on the greenbelt in Helderfontein Estate”.

The home first went on the market in January 2019, but questions around why Agrizzi was selling his home, as well as other assets including his car collection, allegedly lead to it being taken off the market.

The 5.5 bathroom home, on a 130-hectare eco-estate, includes a generator system, gas geysers, pellet-burning fireplace, and automatic water backup with full purification system.

Giancarlo Agrizzi, Angelo’s son and managing director of Hamptons Realty Group, where the property was originally listed, told The Citizen that the property was no longer on its books, despite still being listed on the property company’s website.

The property has been listed by High Street Auctions with the starting bid at R5,000,000 on 8 October 2020 staring at 12 through virtual online auction.

The estate also has its own school and offers walking and running trails near the river.

See the home here:

