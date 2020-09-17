Agrizzi’s R10m home to go under the hammer – take a look inside

Angelo Agrizzi’s nine-bedroom, 700m² Fourways mansion is back on the market and will go under the hammer soon.

Previously listed for R9,35 million, the Hamptons Realty Group describes the palatial home set on a 1,220m² stand as “relaxed family living in this modern contemporary home situated on the greenbelt in Helderfontein Estate”.

The home first went on the market in January 2019, but questions around why Agrizzi was selling his home, as well as other assets including his car collection, allegedly lead to it being taken off the market.

The 5.5 bathroom home, on a 130-hectare eco-estate, includes a generator system, gas geysers, pellet-burning fireplace, and automatic water backup with full purification system.

Giancarlo Agrizzi, Angelo’s son and managing director of Hamptons Realty Group, where the property was originally listed, told The Citizen that the property was no longer on its books, despite still being listed on the property company’s website.

The property has been listed by High Street Auctions with the starting bid at R5,000,000 on 8 October 2020 staring at 12 through virtual online auction.

The estate also has its own school and offers walking and running trails near the river.

See the home here:

1/17 Features include a state of the art generator system, gas geysers, central airconditioning for heating and cooling, pellet-burning fireplace. Picture: Hamptons Realty website 2/17 Angelo Agrizzi’s Fourways home appears on a real estate company website. Picture: Hamptons Realty. 3/17 Characterful French-themed architectural style as described the property agency. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 4/17 The sweeping central staircase with questionable bannister design. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 5/17 Features include a state of the art generator system, gas geysers, central airconditioning for heating and cooling, pellet-burning fireplace. Picture: Hamptons Realty website 6/17 Sliding doors open on to patios offering views. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 7/17 Master ensuite. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 8/17 Kitchen fit for a king or a COO? Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 9/17 Sliding doors open on to patios offering views. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 10/17 The Agrizzi home listed on a property website for almost R10 million. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 11/17 Walk-in closet. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 12/17 A look inside. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 13/17 Five tiled en-suite bedrooms including a luxury guest suite (downstairs) with private entertainment area overlooking the tranquil garden, and four bedrooms upstairs. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 14/17 Views from the balcony. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 15/17 You can now buy Agrizzi’s million-rand mansion. Picture: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 16/17 Pool and Patio combo. Master ensuite. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za 17/17 One of the bedrooms. Pictures: www.hamptonsrealty.co.za

