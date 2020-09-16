Celebs & viral 16.9.2020 01:41 pm

MUST SEE: Elephants, giraffes join ‘Jerusalema’ challenge

Sandisiwe Mbhele
MUST SEE: Elephants, giraffes join ‘Jerusalema’ challenge

Elephants and giraffe join 'Jerusalema' challenge. Photo: Facebook

The Wild Life Trust and ZEN shared a touching video of staff members dancing amongst the elephants and giraffes it will certainly bring a wide smile on your face.

Just when Master KG’s Jerusalema had been replicated and shared enough by humans, animals have joined in the fun.

The Wild Life Trust and ZEN a conservation organisation, consisting of a sanctuary for injured wildlife and a landscape preservation reserve.

ALSO READDid Cristiano Ronaldo just post about ‘Jerusalema’ too?

They shared a touching video of staff members dancing among the elephants and giraffes and it will certainly bring a wide smile on your face. Click here to watch.

Many videos of people doing the Jerusalema dance challenge across the globe have put Master KG on the world’s radar. The musician does plan to release a deluxe album by the same name of the title song Jerusalema.

When he spoke to The Citizen in August he said the deluxe album is set to be released in October in partnership with Open Mic Productions and international record label Warner Music.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Disgruntled artists want Ramaphosa’s help

Covid-19 Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, petrol price, SA resorts under threat and ANC to pay for SANDF flight to Zim

Athletics Triumphant return as Wayde coasts to victory

Business News Ters benefit extended until national state of disaster ends

Covid-19 Approach Level 1 with caution – Experts


today in print

Read Today's edition