MUST SEE: Elephants, giraffes join ‘Jerusalema’ challenge

Just when Master KG’s Jerusalema had been replicated and shared enough by humans, animals have joined in the fun.

The Wild Life Trust and ZEN a conservation organisation, consisting of a sanctuary for injured wildlife and a landscape preservation reserve.

They shared a touching video of staff members dancing among the elephants and giraffes and it will certainly bring a wide smile on your face. Click here to watch.

Many videos of people doing the Jerusalema dance challenge across the globe have put Master KG on the world’s radar. The musician does plan to release a deluxe album by the same name of the title song Jerusalema.

When he spoke to The Citizen in August he said the deluxe album is set to be released in October in partnership with Open Mic Productions and international record label Warner Music.

