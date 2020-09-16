Celebs & viral 16.9.2020 11:02 am

Zodwa bares almost all for the ‘gram’

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Zodwa Wabantu risque black outfit. Photo: Twitter

Twitter streets were not ready for Zodwa Wabantu’s ensemble.

Zodwa Wabantu turns heads where she goes and the entertainer’s latest outfit, or lack thereof, hasn’t sat well with some people.

Known for her risqué outfits, this time even Twitter seemed to be a little outraged at her latest choice outfit.

Scantly clad in a black see-through ensemble, the dancer and socialite took to the streets revealing even more than she usually does, but this time the picture posted showed her on what appears to be a public street in a suburban area.

Some tweeps thought she was breaking the law and should be charged with ‘public indecency’.


Zodwa responded to her haters by dancing in the same outfit.

“Why Kids Get Mad/Angry that we are Old.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Why Kids Get Mad/Angry that we are Old????????????????

A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on


