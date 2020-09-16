Zodwa bares almost all for the ‘gram’

Zodwa Wabantu turns heads where she goes and the entertainer’s latest outfit, or lack thereof, hasn’t sat well with some people.

Known for her risqué outfits, this time even Twitter seemed to be a little outraged at her latest choice outfit.

Scantly clad in a black see-through ensemble, the dancer and socialite took to the streets revealing even more than she usually does, but this time the picture posted showed her on what appears to be a public street in a suburban area.

Some tweeps thought she was breaking the law and should be charged with ‘public indecency’.

Doesn’t this warrant an arrest on a public indecency charge? Zodwa has gone too far now… https://t.co/fc1do7vJXE — Sundowns _Fanatic ???? ???? ???? (@Fantastic_SoLo) September 15, 2020

The Zodwa we need vs the Zodwa we have???? pic.twitter.com/iU8ZUNnlPq — Inenekazi???????? (@Inenekazi_) September 15, 2020

In the midst of all it there’s Zodwa Wa Bantu, children have to see this ???????? pic.twitter.com/wolZwt5Hp8 — ???????????????????? (@FocalLens) September 15, 2020





Zodwa responded to her haters by dancing in the same outfit.

“Why Kids Get Mad/Angry that we are Old.”

View this post on Instagram Why Kids Get Mad/Angry that we are Old???????????????? A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram) on Sep 15, 2020 at 3:56am PDT



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.