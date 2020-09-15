Kanye West lashes out at music labels, NBA and declares himself the ‘new Moses’

Outlandish comments from Kanye West are part of his brand – he says what is on his mind. However, the rapper seems to always outdo himself, especially with his latest comments early on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, the running candidate for president revealed he missed “his brothers” and refused to argue with black men with labels they don’t own. It unclear who he was referring to but in the past year, Kanye has mentioned a few times that he missed his friendship with Jay Z.

The two rappers have rapped about their feud in many tracks. Jay Z revealed in 2017 that they had a “complicated and competitive” relationship.

Last week the businessmen and fashion designer expressed that he wishes there were more black board members in many of the biggest fashion houses.

Kanye, who has partnerships with GAP and Adidas said he would like to become a board member due to how much he has done for both brands.

“I have the utmost respect for all brothers … we need to link and respect each other… no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own.”

Let’s stop killing each other … let’s show God that we are Gods people … my ego gets the best of me too… God doesn’t measure us by money in his kingdom … let’s love each other… I love my brothers and I miss my friends … real talk — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Completely unprovoked, he then lashed out at the National Basketball Association (NBA), music contracts and then referring to himself as the “new Moses”. “I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I’m putting my life on the line for my people. The music industry and the NBA are modern-day slave ships. I’m the new Moses.”

I need to see everybody’s contracts at Universal and Sony I’m not gonna watch my people be enslaved I’m putting my life on the line for my people The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships I’m the new Moses — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

The rapper then went on to call on people to use government money to buy the land that black people had to “evolve”.

The star has had a tumultuous year so far, revealing he wanted to divorce his wife Kim Kardashian-West and his bizarre behaviour during a campaign rally left many people scratching their heads.

