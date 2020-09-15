Celebs & viral 15.9.2020 11:07 am

Lady Zamar cyberbullied once again in relations to rape allegations against Sjava

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Lady Zamar faces vicious comments once again on social media. Photo: Twitter

Musician Lady Zamar can’t catch a break on social media after she alleged that former partner fellow artist Sjava raped her in late 2017.

In August, Lady Zamar did a live stream responding to Sjava’s visual statement who denied all the allegations against him during their relationship, saying his only mistake was not loving her the way she deserved.

Lady Zamar’s response was met with verbal abuse from both men and women who have sided with Sjava’s version of the story.

The cyberbullying doesn’t seem to have stopped, on Monday the Collide singer was bombarded by vicious comments after posting a picture of herself in a floral yellow dress.

People were horrified by the responses under her timeline with many saying the bullying was unacceptable. Many people also said the treatment she was getting is one of the many reasons women stay silent when reporting gender-based violence.




