Netflix launches two new subscription plans in SA from only R39/month

Online streaming content platform Netflix made a huge announcement on Monday.

The pay to view app has launched two new subscription plans in South Africa that are aimed specifically at mobile devices.

My Broadband reports that Netflix’s Mobile and Mobile+ will be priced at R39 and R59 per month.

The mobile plan does support smartphone, tablet devices, laptops, desktops and allows users to stream at a resolution of up to 480p.

These options are the most affordable from their current three packages – basic, standard, and premium. Which are priced at R99, R139, and R169 and they support streaming through a smart TV as well as higher video quality.

Mobile+ is a great alternative for people who don’t own a TV.

This roll-out has occurred in a number of countries such as India who become the first for Mobile+ in July.

In a statement to Gadgets 360, Netflix said: “We launched the Mobile plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice [the Mobile+ plan] brings. We will only roll it out long-term if they do.”

Users can sign up to the Netflix Mobile and Mobile+ plans by visiting the Netflix signup page

