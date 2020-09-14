Honouring and remembering HHP ‘Jabba’ on his 40th birthday

The shock passing of rap star and Motswako pioneer Jabulani ‘Jabba’ Tsambo, better known as Hip Hop Pantsula or just HHP on October 24, 2018, still lingers in many people across South Africa.

On this day, 14 September, would have been his 40th birthday and fellow artists and fans have paid tribute to the man who helped change hip hop culture in the country.

Cassper Nyovest celebrated the birth of his son Khotso, but still honoured HHP.

“Happy Birthday to the Goat HHP. We love and miss you forever. My son almost shared a birthday with you. I’m gonna tell him all the great stories about how you put his Dad and many other men on. Thank you for everything Jabba!!!! #HappyBirthdayHHP.”





These are the highlights of HHP’s life and career:

Motswako music

Is a subgenre of hip-hop that originates from Mahikeng, North West. Largely known to be created by Baphixile crew the lyrics are usually in Tswana, English and Tsotsitaal. HHP was one of the first artists to make the genre mainstream as it effortlessly combined hip hop and kwaito.

Awards

He won at the South African Music Awards (Samas) for best male artist in 2008 for his much-acclaimed track Acceptance Speech. The award show also honoured him with a Lifetime Achievement award in 2019. He won best music video in 2009 at the MTV Africa Awards for Mptise.

Lerato Sengadi

HHP’s personal life was filled in turmoil after his death as his family tried to come to terms of his wife. Partner Lerato Sengadi were together for a few years as even customary married, she was locked in a bitter court battle with Tsambo’s family who denounced her, not accepting her as the wife after his death. Sengadi has continued to honour her late husband on social media.

Mosadi wa le Pantsula… Pre Birthday celebrations… #Happy40thMotho ????

S/O to @homecomingevents for the Jabba birthday celebrations brunch. Fam 4 Eva…Also happy birthday to the sharpest legal mind @KMalatji … we are eternally grateful. ????????#Jabba4Eva #FonteinBrunch pic.twitter.com/8SqxhTjujf — Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) September 13, 2020



Africa to the world

The artist was very passionate about uniting African artists, collaborating with the likes of Cassper Nyovest, Naeto C from Nigeria, Nazizi from Kenya, Zubz from Zimbabwe and Tumi Molekane from South Africa. He created a Pan-African album called Motswafrika in 2011.

