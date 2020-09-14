Get Boity Thulo’s bikini body with these three core exercises

The fitness hashtag for the beginning of the spring season has been #FetchYourBody2020. Businesswoman and rapper Boity Thulo ushered in the season with sizzling swimsuit shots.

Fans reacted in delight at the rapper’s curves.

Now the body perfect door has been opened – how do you get that summer body?

It’s easily attainable with the right work-out routine and The Citizen tells you how.

Even if you’ve put on a bit of weight during winter and the lockdown season, the trick is to get toned and work with your current weight, then gradually develop that into defined muscle.

The most crucial routine to get that sixpack showing is a daily abdominal work-out. It’s key to understand that cardio exercises help prepare the body for a faster heart rate, get the blood flowing and get muscles warmed up. After a vigorous cardio session add specific core routines that isolate and target the tummy.

Here are routines to add to your workout to get that flat belly.

1. Skipping:

Add skipping as the go-to cardio exercise into your workout. Skipping is easy and is a form of stress relief for many people. 10 sets for three minutes with 30-second water breaks in-between to begin with. Swimming and running can be used as an alternative when looking to try to different forms of cardio.

2. Yoga:

The beauty of yoga is that it can be done anywhere at any time requiring only a flat surface and a mat. Different poses target diverse areas but mostly work on the abdominal area. The recommended pose for a defined stomach is the plank pose, best described as Kumbhakasana, an arm balancing pose that tones the abdominal muscles while strengthening the arms and spine. Planks can be done by anyone of any age and come in variations depending on the health necessities of the person training. Lift your body and your elbows and toes and balance your whole body. Count down for 60 seconds. Rest and repeat five more times with breaks in between.

3. Bicycle crunch:

Targets all of the fundamental abdominal muscles. Done by placing palms behind your head and lifting your legs as if to operate an imaginary bicycle. Make sure your legs are positioned at a 90-degree angle and your posture is correct to circumvent injury. With your right hand behind your head, twist your body, bringing your right elbow towards your left knee. Repeat the same for the other side. Do five sets in your first week.

Start with these simple exercises weekly and as your body adjusts to the new routine, add more.

