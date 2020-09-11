BET to broadcast female lineup on ‘Behind the Story’ talk show

This comes hot on the heels of a previously proposed interview with comedian Toll Ass Mo known as Mongezi Mahlangu, who has been accused of alleged sexual assault by model Lerato Moloi. After public outcry, the proposed episode was canned.

In a social media press statement, BET said: “This season @PearlThusi sits down with @ramichuene, @MbauReloaded, @Moonsanelly, @NthatiMoshesh, @kwa_mammkhize, and many more leading ladies.”

In each new episode, the viewers will see Pearl sitting down with a different personality to have a revealing conversation, unveiling the deeper issues each celebrity wants to reveal.

The channel will be airing female guests including Shauwn Mkhize, Khanyi Mbau, Moonchild Sanelly, Rami Chuene, and Nthati Moshesh. The post also stated that a longer list of leading ladies is still to come, indicating that the new season will comprise an all-female lineup.

BET was previously accused by views as being insensitive to current issues of GBV in South Africa and towards victims of sexual abuse. This is due to the ongoing battle between model Lerato Moloi and Mongezi Mahlangu. The model and actress accused the comedian of sexual assault and rape which she alleged took place while they worked on a production together in Paarl, Western Cape, in 2014.

In a statement released through her lawyers, Lerato said that she would not be silenced.

Mongezi Mahlangu’s spouse, Mome Mahlangu, defended her husband on an Instagram post saying: “Moving swiftly along, I’m not sure why I’m being bullied cause yes I will support my husband until he is proven guilty not by Twitter.”

Presenter Pearl Thusi and the station both sent out apologies. The station has since ceased shooting or any communication about having the couple as guests on the show.

