Braaied lamb shawarma with Middle Eastern flavours

This lamb shawarma is surprisingly quick.

Ingredients

For the Middle-Eastern inspired shawarma marinade:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup lemon juice

a knob of ginger, peeled & finely grated

6 garlic cloves, peeled & finely grated

10 ml smoked paprika (or regular paprika)

5 ml ground cumin

5 ml ground cinnamon

5 ml ground fennel / barishap

2,5 ml ground nutmeg

5 ml ground sumac (optional)

5 ml salt flakes

freshly ground black pepper

To serve: (adjust quantities according to your needs)

marinated braaied lamb steaks (1 per person)

pita bread (1-2 per person)

sliced cucumber

sliced tomato (optional)

chopped mint leaves

sliced red onion

toasted pine nuts

Greek yoghurt

tahini (sesame paste)

lemon wedges (optional)

How to

For the marinade:

Mix it all together (use a glass jar and shake it up!). Leave your meat to marinate in the sauce, covered, in the fridge for about 3 hours or overnight.

Then remove from the fridge and braai until cooked to your desired liking.

To serve:

Cut meat into thin strips and serve in warm pita breads, stuffed with cucumber, chopped mint leaves, finely sliced red onion, pine nuts and creamy Greek yoghurt.

Drizzle with tahini and a squirt of lemon juice.

