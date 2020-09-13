Braaied lamb shawarma with Middle Eastern flavours

This lamb shawarma is surprisingly quick.
Ingredients
For the Middle-Eastern inspired shawarma marinade:
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup lemon juice
a knob of ginger, peeled & finely grated
6 garlic cloves, peeled & finely grated
10 ml smoked paprika (or regular paprika)
5 ml ground cumin
5 ml ground cinnamon
5 ml ground fennel / barishap
2,5 ml ground nutmeg
5 ml ground sumac (optional)
5 ml salt flakes
freshly ground black pepper
To serve: (adjust quantities according to your needs)
marinated braaied lamb steaks (1 per person)
pita bread (1-2 per person)
sliced cucumber
sliced tomato (optional)
chopped mint leaves
sliced red onion
toasted pine nuts
Greek yoghurt
tahini (sesame paste)
lemon wedges (optional)
How to
For the marinade:
Mix it all together (use a glass jar and shake it up!). Leave your meat to marinate in the sauce, covered, in the fridge for about 3 hours or overnight.
Then remove from the fridge and braai until cooked to your desired liking.
To serve:
Cut meat into thin strips and serve in warm pita breads, stuffed with cucumber, chopped mint leaves, finely sliced red onion, pine nuts and creamy Greek yoghurt.
Drizzle with tahini and a squirt of lemon juice.
