Try this steak burger with a South African twist

What many South Africans have been waiting for to finally some meat on a braai. This steak recipe from sister publication All4Women has a local twist, roosterkoekies.

Ingredients

4 x 200g Rib Eye or Rump Steaks

1 Tbsp Willow Creek Olive oil

For the Chimichurri:

¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, quite tightly packed (roughly chopped)

¼ cup fresh mint, quite tightly packed (roughly chopped)

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 tsp lemon zest

1 fresh red chilli, deseeded and roughly chopped

2 Tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup Willow Creek Olive oil (3-4 Tbsp)

Pinch of salt

Pinch of sugar or healthy natural sweetener, to taste if necessary

How to

Make the chimichurri first:

On a large chopping board, finely chop the parsley, mint and garlic. Transfer to a bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Check for seasoning and balance of flavours and adjust if necessary.

Meanwhile, season the steaks, add a drizzle of olive oil and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side over a braai or in a large pan over medium-high heat. Remove and set aside to rest for about 5 minutes before slicing thinly and serving immediately with the chimichurri and braai roosterkoekies.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.