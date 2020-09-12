Lifestyle 12.9.2020 11:15 am

Try this steak burger with a South African twist

Rib eye steak. Photo: iStock

This local twist on a steak burger recipe replaces the traditional bun with roosterkoekies.

What many South Africans have been waiting for to finally some meat on a braai. This steak recipe from sister publication All4Women has a local twist, roosterkoekies.

Ingredients
4 x 200g Rib Eye or Rump Steaks
1 Tbsp Willow Creek Olive oil

For the Chimichurri:
¼ cup fresh flat-leaf parsley, quite tightly packed (roughly chopped)
¼ cup fresh mint, quite tightly packed (roughly chopped)
2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
1 tsp lemon zest
1 fresh red chilli, deseeded and roughly chopped
2 Tbsp lemon juice
¼ cup Willow Creek Olive oil (3-4 Tbsp)
Pinch of salt
Pinch of sugar or healthy natural sweetener, to taste if necessary

How to

Make the chimichurri first:
On a large chopping board, finely chop the parsley, mint and garlic. Transfer to a bowl and add the remaining ingredients. Check for seasoning and balance of flavours and adjust if necessary.

Meanwhile, season the steaks, add a drizzle of olive oil and cook for 4-5 minutes on each side over a braai or in a large pan over medium-high heat. Remove and set aside to rest for about 5 minutes before slicing thinly and serving immediately with the chimichurri and braai roosterkoekies.

