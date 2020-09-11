‘Idols SA’ favourite Vhudi releases ‘My Yoki Yoki’ single

After a shocking early exit on singing competition Idols SA, My Yoki Yoki artist Vhudi Mamphwe has officially released the single on Friday.

The 20-year-old stole the hearts of many viewers after his performance during the auditions stages on Idols, singing his very own song My Yoki Yoki. Receiving four yeses from the judges he went on to the next stage but fell short at the next hurdle.

After his early exit, he said: “What an incredible journey I’ve had on @idolssa. Thank you to everyone who started supporting me from my first audition. I appreciate you all! Great news: I will be releasing #MyYokiYoki soon!”

He has lived up to his promise, with the single now streaming on online platforms. Vhudi announced that the song was already number one on iTunes, South Africa.

‘My Yoki Yoki’ is #1 most bought song on iTunes all genres in South Africa right now! Thank you so much guys! ???????????? Go buy/Stream #MyYokiYoki now. Also, go follow my Spotify playlist now. Link https://t.co/BdoNKzCQ6J#MyYokiYoki #Vhudie #MyYokiYokiFriday pic.twitter.com/lk0g6mbos4 — #MyYokiYoki OUT NOW! (@VhudieOfficial) September 11, 2020

Fans are loving the full song.

Guys my yoki yoki l can’t get enough of it love it

# My yoki yoki pic.twitter.com/8gNkFqmLhM — Christine molobetsi (@Chrisnini_) September 11, 2020





My yoki yoki is doing the things…. I can’t stop ????…. #MyYokiYoki I love what you did with the song… It’s still original… It’s fucken beautiful — Heyman Lee (@ProtectAfrika) September 11, 2020





My Yoki Yoki is such a nice song…it’s beautiful ???? — ‘Liv ???? (@ShadiMashaba) September 11, 2020



