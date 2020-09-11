Lifestyle 11.9.2020 11:46 am

‘Idols SA’ favourite Vhudi releases ‘My Yoki Yoki’ single

Sandisiwe Mbhele
‘Idols SA’ favourite Vhudi releases ‘My Yoki Yoki’ single

Former Idols SA contestant release sing 'My Yoki Yoki'. Photo: Twitter @VhudieOfficial

Vhudi Mamphwe stole the hearts of many viewers after his performance during the auditions stages on Idols, singing his very own song.

After a shocking early exit on singing competition Idols SA, My Yoki Yoki artist Vhudi Mamphwe has officially released the single on Friday.

The 20-year-old stole the hearts of many viewers after his performance during the auditions stages on Idols, singing his very own song My Yoki Yoki. Receiving four yeses from the judges he went on to the next stage but fell short at the next hurdle.

After his early exit, he said: “What an incredible journey I’ve had on @idolssa. Thank you to everyone who started supporting me from my first audition. I appreciate you all! Great news: I will be releasing #MyYokiYoki soon!”

He has lived up to his promise, with the single now streaming on online platforms. Vhudi announced that the song was already number one on iTunes, South Africa.

Fans are loving the full song.




For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition