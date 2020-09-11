Lifestyle 11.9.2020 11:26 am

MUST WATCH: What really happened to Thandeka Mdeliswa?

Kay Selisho and Sandi Mbhele
MUST WATCH: What really happened to Thandeka Mdeliswa?

Actress Thandeka Mdeliswa was gunned down in Mpumalanga on Thurs, 03 Sept 2020. She died days later on Sat, 05 Sept 2020. Her family confirmed on Sunday that her shooting was an act of gender-based violence | Image: Twitter

Another week of entertainment and lifestyle news. Let’s go.

What a week it’s been!

This week the entertainment round-up brings you all the latest news from the lifestyle and entertainment desk at The Citizen where we look back at the week that was.

We look at the circumstances around the death of actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa.

While funeral announcements have not yet been made, we try to unpack what really happened to cut this beautiful star’s life short.

Hot next on our agenda is The Clicks debate, who should be held accountable, should petrol-bombing stores be the answer and how do we move forward? While the brand has reached an agreement with the EFF about TRESemmé products and other stores have continued to pull products from its shelves – how can we prevent this from happening again?

Lastly, we unpack and prepare to say goodbye to 20 seasons of the Kardashians as Kim Kardashian-West announced the end of a reality TV era, Keeping up with The Kardashians. Where will momager Kris go next? Is this the end of her too? We doubt it.

Plus, we review Dj Sbu’s MoFaya soft drink… it’s got a weird after-taste.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition