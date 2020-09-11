MUST WATCH: What really happened to Thandeka Mdeliswa?

What a week it’s been!

This week the entertainment round-up brings you all the latest news from the lifestyle and entertainment desk at The Citizen where we look back at the week that was.

We look at the circumstances around the death of actress, Thandeka Mdeliswa.

While funeral announcements have not yet been made, we try to unpack what really happened to cut this beautiful star’s life short.

Hot next on our agenda is The Clicks debate, who should be held accountable, should petrol-bombing stores be the answer and how do we move forward? While the brand has reached an agreement with the EFF about TRESemmé products and other stores have continued to pull products from its shelves – how can we prevent this from happening again?

Lastly, we unpack and prepare to say goodbye to 20 seasons of the Kardashians as Kim Kardashian-West announced the end of a reality TV era, Keeping up with The Kardashians. Where will momager Kris go next? Is this the end of her too? We doubt it.

Plus, we review Dj Sbu’s MoFaya soft drink… it’s got a weird after-taste.

