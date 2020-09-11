Celebs & viral 11.9.2020 11:11 am

YouTuber accused of ‘making fun’ of Uyinene Mrwetyana death

Sandisiwe Mbhele
YouTuber accused of ‘making fun’ of Uyinene Mrwetyana death

Zoe Mbokazi receives backlash for Uyinene comment. Photo: Twitter

YouTube vlogger Zoe Mbokazi has received backlash for what some said was insensitive comments over Uyinene Mrwetyana’s death.

YouTube vlogger Zoe Mbokazi has been accused of making light of the horrific death of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

In an Instagram live, a fan compared Zoe’s relationship with her husband as “abusive”. The incident in question, the vlogger shared a video in which her husband rips off her dress, then removes her wig and shakes her up.

The couple said the video was a “prank”. However many fans were uncomfortable and even warned Mbokazi that she might end up like Uyinene and she should be careful around her husband.

In response, she somehow found humour in that.

“How am I Uyinene?” she said, repeatedly laughing at the negative comments.

“You guys said you wanted content but now you receive it and can’t stop talking about it.”

Her husband in the background then joked that if a man didn’t hit you, he was cheating on you.

She added that people didn’t know their relationship, that they as a couple understood each other.  She was confused as to why people were calling her husband abusive.


Some called for her to be ‘cancelled’ and that people should unsubscribe to her YouTube channel. Others said Mbokazi was not laughing at Uyinene and was rather laughing at the negativity her relationship has received.

One user Malkhonya said: “Ya’ll love to cancel people for just anything, although Uyinene’s murder is no laughing matter this girl is not laughing about her tragedy, I still think there’s something off about her husband though and how the girl behaves, but to cancel her? Nah guys. Nah!”

Twitter was very divided on the issue:





For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition