Cassper Nyovest releases ‘Any Minute Now’ to wide acclaim

The much-anticipated album from rapper Cassper Nyovest was released on all streaming platforms on midnight Friday, 11 September.

Announcing the release date in June which in part is dedicated to his son, the 21-track album has been trending on Twitter.

Cassper said: “Please sit down with it. Listen to it, understand it, question it, embrace it, protect it. I love it sooo much. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, my baby.” Adding he will rest well knowing he created a “classic”.

Lmao I just said this. Ima sleep in peace knowing that I DID THAT! #AnyMinuteNow https://t.co/mKu90O3xp3 — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) September 11, 2020



Fans and sceptics have congratulated the artist with some of his fans not allowing any slander towards the album.

#AnyMinuteNow I’m not a fan of Casper but he went all out on this album ????????????especially To whom it may concern ???????????? pic.twitter.com/By9kh8WJa5 — Tumelo (@princessLopie) September 11, 2020

This album is beautiful. I didn’t expect the mood set, it’s so soulful.

The whole body of work is an ode to music and greats, the samples and features are so perfect. I’m definitely going to listen to this for a long time. Congratulations Fifi @casspernyovest#AMN#AnyMinuteNow pic.twitter.com/w3Ka5sDgrC — Mmatsatsi ???? (@Tsatsi_N) September 11, 2020

To be honest I doubted! #AnyMinuteNow I haven’t download it yet , I streamed this on Spotify this is a poetry & classic album. it’s a masterpiece project it needs time to understand every word it got some good lyrics in it the sound it’s so musical ???????? — The Don (@TheDonsLady) September 11, 2020





I don’t understand why people be hating on Cassper Nyovest☹️, at least listen to his ablum, you will see that y’all are tripping????????, or just keep quiet aii lena bhun????-#AnyMinuteNow — Ice Cold (@TheeLloyd1) September 11, 2020

@casspernyovest well done ????????????????. #AnyMinuteNow is a classic. The lockdown has really produced quality music. You can really feel this project was produced with passion and patience. pic.twitter.com/EZkpjdZeQa — Tebogo S. Matabane (@Tebogo_87) September 11, 2020



