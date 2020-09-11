Lifestyle 11.9.2020 09:47 am

Cassper Nyovest releases ‘Any Minute Now’ to wide acclaim

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Cassper Nyovest releases ‘Any Minute Now’ to wide acclaim

Cassper Nyovest release album Any Time Now. Photo: Twitter, @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest’s album is in part dedicated to his son who is yet to be born.

The much-anticipated album from rapper Cassper Nyovest was released on all streaming platforms on midnight Friday, 11 September.

Announcing the release date in June which in part is dedicated to his son, the 21-track album has been trending on Twitter.

ALSO READ: Cassper Nyovest talks albums and fatherhood – ‘My son is going to have a lit life’

Cassper said: “Please sit down with it. Listen to it, understand it, question it, embrace it, protect it. I love it sooo much. Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you, my baby.” Adding he will rest well knowing he created a “classic”.


Fans and sceptics have congratulated the artist with some of his fans not allowing any slander towards the album.



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory

Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again

Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?

Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?

Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?


today in print

Read Today's edition