Fans excited as King Monada and Prince Kaybee finally collaborate

Sandisiwe Mbhele
King Monada and Prince Kaybee. Photo: Twitter

Prince Kaybee posted his road trip saying he was going to see King Monada in Limpopo and ‘try something with him’.

Idibala singer and producer King Monada’s next collaboration with local house giant Prince Kaybee has many fans excited.

Sharing a picture of themselves in King Monada’s music studio, the unlikely duo with two different sounds seem to have a track in the works.

Prince Kaybee posted his road trip saying he was going to see Monada in Limpopo and “try something with him”.

This picture hyped up many as people think the song in the making was going to be massive.

Others couldn’t help but be “spicy” with many jabs landing on Prince Kaybee’s part.



The Gugulethu DJ cleared the air, saying that he has never had any beef with King Monada and stories that say such were fake news. He added that he didn’t take any negativity he received after posting the picture personally.

Replying to a fan who said Prince Kaybee receives a lot of disrespect on Twitter, he said: “I don’t feel disrespected at all. I just wish they wouldn’t think I’m arrogant when I participate in the roasting, otherwise, I’m good my G.”


