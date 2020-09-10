Fans excited as King Monada and Prince Kaybee finally collaborate

Idibala singer and producer King Monada’s next collaboration with local house giant Prince Kaybee has many fans excited.

Sharing a picture of themselves in King Monada’s music studio, the unlikely duo with two different sounds seem to have a track in the works.

Prince Kaybee posted his road trip saying he was going to see Monada in Limpopo and “try something with him”.

Touchdown Tzaneen… Lets get to work???? pic.twitter.com/j9ZUJ5EjZF — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 9, 2020

This picture hyped up many as people think the song in the making was going to be massive.

Its Happening @KingMonada & @PrinceKaybee_SA right now in Limpopo at KING MONADA MUSIC STUDIO???????????? pic.twitter.com/0BLNvSQjHr — Erens Pako (@BochabeloUnited) September 9, 2020

Others couldn’t help but be “spicy” with many jabs landing on Prince Kaybee’s part.

King Monada deserves some respect, as big as he is, he still humbles himself and work with young upcoming artists like prince kaybee ✊???? respect. — Kamo Marven (@AkeMarven) September 10, 2020





I remember Prince Kaybee once said he doesn’t play Tarven Music, after King Monada won an award with “Ska bora Moreki”, Yesterday he drove all the way to Tzaneen to feature him. pic.twitter.com/cGnVvGoLW7 — VHADAU VHA ḒAMANI???? (@henniemudau) September 10, 2020





The Gugulethu DJ cleared the air, saying that he has never had any beef with King Monada and stories that say such were fake news. He added that he didn’t take any negativity he received after posting the picture personally.

Replying to a fan who said Prince Kaybee receives a lot of disrespect on Twitter, he said: “I don’t feel disrespected at all. I just wish they wouldn’t think I’m arrogant when I participate in the roasting, otherwise, I’m good my G.”

Funny how that specific tweet can’t be found anywhere. But goodluck with your clout and retweets, shine❤️ https://t.co/pAmbO4V5ZQ — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) September 10, 2020



